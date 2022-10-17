Goldeyes Acquire Pitcher Tyler Jandron; Hill Bids Adieu to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired left-handed pitcher Tyler Jandron from the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erasmo Pinales and infielder Justin Thompson.

Jandron, a Michigan native, was 7-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Titans in 2022, and ranked 10th in the Frontier League in both ERA and strikeouts (113). He allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 18 starts, and walked two batters or less in 15 of them.

The Goldeyes on Monday also announced outfielder Logan Hill has elected to retire from professional baseball. He leaves Winnipeg’s roster after having played three seasons for the Goldeyes from 2020-22, combining for 33 home runs and 117 RBI in 230 games.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes begin the 2023 season in May and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.