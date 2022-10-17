Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Winnipeg Hit and Run

Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Berry Street.

Police say the woman was found lying in the roadway seriously injured. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died.

She has been identified as Shannon Joan Marie Romaniuk, 24, of Winnipeg.

Police have learned the victim was crossing Portage Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle, which is described as a silver or grey late-model SUV. She driver took off and remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).