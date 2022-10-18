Burton Cummings Playing Two Shows at Namesake Theatre in December

Legendary Manitoba musician Burton Cummings is playing two concerts at his namesake venue in December.

Cummings will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on December 28 and December 31.

The first show will be an up-close and unplugged performance for fans in an acoustic and intimate setting. The New Year’s Eve show will be a” can’t-miss birthday bash” to celebrate Cummings’ 75th birthday on that very day, said True North Sports + Entertainment.

“Many of us have been fortunate enough to see this Manitoba legend live over the years, but these two concerts in December will be unlike anything you’ve seen from Burton before. These will be bucket list concerts not only for music lovers, but for all Manitobans,” said Kevin Donnelly, True North’s senior vice-president of venues and entertainment.

The December 31 concert will also offer six exclusive VIP tables in front of the stage with room for four guests at each available for purchase.

Pre-sales for both shows run on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $49.75 plus fees at Ticketmaster.ca.