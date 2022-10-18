Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Luring Incident at Winnipeg Park

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a report of child luring in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Police say the suspect made acquaintances with two at-risk teenagers in August. One of the females told police she went to a park in the area and met the man, where she was offered liquor in exchange for a kiss. When she declined, he took hold of her and tried to kiss her. She managed to free herself and fled the park without injury.

Luigi Deangelis, 56, was charged on Monday with sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

He remains in custody.