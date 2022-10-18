Home » Sports » Blue Bombers Extend QB Zach Collaros Through 2025

Blue Bombers Extend QB Zach Collaros Through 2025

October 18, 2022 7:58 AM | Sports


Zach Collaros - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros passes during the second half of CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Quarterback Zach Collaros will have a home with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers through the 2025 season.

The CFL club on Tuesday announced a three-year contract extension with the league’s most outstanding player, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Collaros has posted career-high passing totals this season, having thrown for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers are 14-2 under Collaros in 2022 and 31-4 in his starts since his arrival in October of 2019 from the Toronto Argonauts.

Collaros was part of the Blue and Gold’s back-to-back Grey Cup championships of 2019 and 2021 and a perfect 5-0 record overall in the playoffs.

Zach Collaros and general manager Kyle Walters will speak to the media later today. This story will be updated.


Tags: CFL | Football | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

TRENDING VIDEOS