Blue Bombers Extend QB Zach Collaros Through 2025

Quarterback Zach Collaros will have a home with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers through the 2025 season.

The CFL club on Tuesday announced a three-year contract extension with the league’s most outstanding player, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Collaros has posted career-high passing totals this season, having thrown for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers are 14-2 under Collaros in 2022 and 31-4 in his starts since his arrival in October of 2019 from the Toronto Argonauts.

Collaros was part of the Blue and Gold’s back-to-back Grey Cup championships of 2019 and 2021 and a perfect 5-0 record overall in the playoffs.

