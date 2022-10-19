City Conducting Controlled Burns in Natural Areas

The City of Winnipeg will be conducting controlled burns in various natural areas beginning today.

Weather permitting, crews will conduct the burns in suitable wind conditions with appropriate fire guards in place.

“Fire plays an important role in the preservation and restoration of prairies,” the city said in a release. “Lack of fire allows weeds to invade these endangered plant communities. Controlled burns have been conducted by the City in Winnipeg’s tall grass prairies since 1986.”

The burns will be carried out until November 4.