Drugs, Cash Seized in Traffic Stop on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop Tuesday on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Police in the community were attempting a traffic stop when the suspect drove off into a ditch. The driver fled on foot and was later found hiding in a closet of a nearby home.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 101 grams of cocaine worth $12,000 and more than $13,000 in cash.

Sean-Leo Monchalin, 34, of Winnipeg, was arrested without incident.

Police say he provided officers with several false names but was eventually identified to have an outstanding warrant out of Winnipeg.

He was taken into custody and charged with multiple offences.

Manitoba RCMP say this is the fourth significant seizure of drugs in the community in the past three weeks resulting in the seizure of more than 350 grams of cocaine, 330 rocks of crack cocaine, two loaded 9mm handguns and over $38,000 in cash.