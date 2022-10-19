Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Reviewing Provincial Taxes in Bid to Make Province More Competitive

October 19, 2022 3:21 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Heather Stefanson

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada’s premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C., on July 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.

The Progressive Conservative government says a working group will examine all the province’s taxes and report back before the spring budget.

Business groups have pointed to the provincial payroll tax, which applies to businesses with a total payroll of more than $2 million per year.

Most other provinces do not have such a tax, and critics say it hampers private-sector expansion.

The government has also announced a new subsidy for small businesses dealing with the recent increase in Manitoba’s minimum wage.

Small businesses will be able to apply for a subsidy of 50 cents an hour for every minimum wage worker.

