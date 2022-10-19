Old Dominion to Bring ‘No Bad Vibes’ Tour to Winnipeg

Multi-Platinum-selling country band Old Dominion is including Winnipeg along the stops of their No Bad Vibes Tour next spring.

The band will perform at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” said frontman Matthew Ramsey in a release. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down at that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then, hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.