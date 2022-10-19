Teen Dies, Another Hospitalized Following Crash on St. Mary’s Road

WINNIPEG — One person has died and another remains hospitalized after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of St. Mary’s Road and Guay Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Two teenage males, the 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital. The younger teen died shortly after arriving to hospital. The driver remains in serious condition.

Police have northbound St. Mary’s Road at Vivian Avenue closed this morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.