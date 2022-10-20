Construction to Begin on Boundary Trails Health Centre Expansion

Construction is about to start on the renovation and expansion at Boundary Trails Health Centre in Morden-Winkler.

Plans for the first phase include a new, two-storey community services building and a new, two-storey inpatient building to be constructed adjacent to the current facility.

“Investing in the expansion and renovations at Boundary Trails Health Centre reflect the increasing importance the facility plays in our health-care system and supports the expansion of specialized services at the site which will reduce the need for many residents to travel frequently to Winnipeg for care,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

The province says renovations in the existing health centre will begin once programs have moved into the newly built community services building, providing larger spaces for several departments and programs such as surgery, cancer services, emergency, medical device reprocessing, ambulatory care and diagnostic services.

The province is investing $64.4 million towards the project, while the Boundary Trails Health Foundation is contributing $10 million.

Minister Gordon says work on the new Boundary Trails community services building is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. Work on the inpatient expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with renovations to the existing space expected to be finished in 2026.