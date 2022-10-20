Watch the Equate Debate Live Tonight

WINNIPEG — Six Winnipeg mayoral candidates excluded from Wednesday’s CBC debate will have a chance to sway voters during an alternative debate tonight.

Hue Productions is hosting the Equate Debate from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ChrisD.ca is the media sponsor of the debate and will live-stream it in the above video player.

Participating candidates include Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Jenny Motkaluk, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

University of Manitoba professor Dr. Royce Koop will be the moderator.

The debate will also be carried live on ILikeHue.com. A replay of the debate can be viewed on this page at the conclusion of the event.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring tonight’s event and we thank them for their support.

Wednesday’s CBC debate included candidates Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Glen Murray, and Robert-Falcon Ouellette. The network made a decision to only include those who were polling above 10 percent, factoring in the margin of error, in a late September Probe Research poll.

Election day is October 26.