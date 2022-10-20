Winnipeg Woman Wins $1 Million Lotto Max

A Winnipeg woman joked to her husband that she was the city’s latest millionaire. Little did she know, it was actually true.

Natashia Kerr purchased a Lotto Max ticket on October 7 and matched all seven numbers.

The following day, Kerr’s husband told her someone in Winnipeg had won $1 million. Kerr jokingly said, “yeah, it’s me.”

“Right after he left I checked my ticket, and it was me,” she laughed as she claimed her prize.

“He saw I’d won but didn’t see the amount correctly. At first, he said he could cash it at the store, but he looked closer and couldn’t believe it either.”

Kerr says she plans on buying a new couch with her winnings — something she’s wanted to do for years.

“I can’t even explain it. It’s unreal — it’s like a dream that you’ve always had and never thought would come true.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Northgate Petro Canada at 1425 McPhillips Street in Winnipeg. The winning numbers were 1, 15, 34, 35, 40, 48, and 49.

Friday’s Lotto Max prize pool is a massive $133 million — the $70 million jackpot and an estimated 63 Maxmillions prizes.