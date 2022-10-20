Mounties Charge 15 with Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving

Manitoba RCMP charged 15 drivers with impaired driving over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Mounties conducted 24 checkstops as part of “Operation Impact,” which focused on high-risk driving behaviours.

Officers checked 1,502 vehicles as part of the initiative. Of those, 16 received a roadside suspension and another 18 tickets were issued for distracted driving.

“The Manitoba RCMP wish to remind the public that although this was a weekend dedicated to extra traffic enforcement, our officers are out there each and every day looking for those who may put the lives of other drivers at risk,” police said in a release.