Police Seize $6M in Meth from Winnipeg Apartment

Winnipeg police have made the largest methamphetamine seizure to date through its guns and gangs unit.

Police seized more than $6 million worth of drugs and arrested two Alberta men during a search of an apartment in the 800 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway on October 12.

In total, 63 kg of meth valued at $6.3 million was seized, along with 3.4 ounces of fentanyl worth $15,000, 6.6 ounces of cocaine worth $13,000 and two litres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) worth $4,000.

Dennis Bobko, 35, and Bryan Arnold, 47, have been charged with multiple offences.

They remain in custody.