Winnipeg Moving from Snow Route to Winter Route Parking Ban

The City of Winnipeg is changing how it handles parking on city streets during the winter months.

The annual winter route parking ban is replacing the snow route parking ban.

The previous parking ban prohibited parking on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily from December 1 until the last day of February.

With winter becoming more unpredictable — such as April’s snowstorm that dropped nearly 30 centimetres in Winnipeg — the new parking ban won’t have a specific start and end date. The only similarity will be the times motorists are prohibited from parking on a winter route, 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The city says the ban may start for the season on or at any time after November 1 based on weather conditions. Seven days’ notice will be provided to the public before a ban comes into effect.

The ban will be lifted in the spring when it’s no longer needed operationally, though it can remain in place until the end of April if required, the city added.

Winnipeg drivers can check whether the annual winter route parking ban applies to a specific location by looking up the address online or downloading the Know Your Zone mobile app.