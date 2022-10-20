Jets Go Old School with New Reverse Retro Jerseys

The Winnipeg Jets are looking back to the team’s 1990s era with a new Adidas “Reverse Retro” jersey for the 2022 season.

The sweaters remix nostalgic elements of the past and bring a bold new energy to the Jets’ heritage look, the team says.

“The uniform that inspired the new Reverse Retro look made its debut in 1990 and was worn by Teemu Selanne when he broke the rookie goal-scoring record during the 1992-93 season,” True North Sports + Entertainment said on Thursday.

The new Reverse Retro jersey will be available in-store and online November 15.

Players will premiere the jerseys on ice on Saturday, November 5 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre.