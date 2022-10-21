Access, Amaranth Credit Union Merger Approved

Members of Amaranth Credit Union have approved a proposed merger with Access Credit Union.

Voting took place Thursday and required a two-thirds majority by Amaranth membership. As the incoming financial institution represents less than 10 percent of Access Credit Union’s assets, the latter’s membership wasn’t required to vote.

The positive vote means that the two credit unions will become one entity, known as Access Credit Union, effective January 1, 2023.

“The partnership with Access provides tremendous benefits to our members, employees, and communities,” said Marie Strong, Amaranth board president.

The merged credit union will have more than $10 billion in assets, over 168,000 members, over 900 employees, and 53 branch locations.