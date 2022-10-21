Pedestrian Killed in Crash with Semi on Perimeter Highway

Manitoba RCMP are working to identify a person who was fatally struck by a semi-trailer truck on the Perimeter Highway.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on the Perimeter east of the intersection of St. Anne’s Road in Winnipeg.

Police have determined the semi was travelling east at the time when a pedestrian walked onto the road and was hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 52-year-old Blumenort man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.