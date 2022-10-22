New First Responder Training Structure Opens in Brandon

A new emergency services training structure has opened in Brandon at the Manitoba Emergency Services College.

The “burn structure” has been used as a training building for more than 20 years and was overdue for an update.

The province says the new facility expands training capacity to meet a wide range of existing and emerging community life-safety pressures seen throughout Manitoba with the addition of high-angle training capabilities, the use of simulated smoke for non-live fire scenario training that reduces firefighter smoke exposure and the addition of confined-space rescue training aids to improve safety.

MESC trains first responders of various disciplines supporting firefighters, paramedics and public safety personnel with over 200 Manitoba fire departments and 130 local authorities across the province.