Home » News » Police Investigating St. Boniface Hit and Run

Police Investigating St. Boniface Hit and Run

October 22, 2022 11:12 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a female pedestrian was hit Friday afternoon in the area of Marion Street and Archibald Street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. and found a woman in her 40s. A passerby called for help after observing the woman on the ground injured.

She was transported to a hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police closed the roadway to investigate and reopened the lanes to traffic just after 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-7085.


Tags: Accident | Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS