Guardian Angel Benefit Returns in Support of CancerCare Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Tickets for the upcoming Guardian Angel Benefit for Women’s Cancer in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation are nearly sold out.

The 31st annual gala event is back in-person this year and will include a panel of women speakers sharing their own personal journey with cancer. The event will also inspire a signature fashion show with both professional models, and special guest models who will strut the runway in the latest fashions.

“We are very excited to be able to hold this event in-person this year and to welcome so many guests and supporters to what will be a very special afternoon,” said Patti Smith, president and CEO of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

“The commitment of the Guardian Angel Committee to helping women in this province facing a cancer diagnosis is simply incredible and this event is a testament to their continued efforts.”

The speaker panel includes recently crowned “Amazing Race Canada” winner Catherine Wreford Ledlow, entrepreneur and foundation board chair Lee Meagher, and cancer survivor Nahdoondoo Oakley.

The Guardian Angel Benefit for Women’s Cancer will be held Sunday, October 30 at the RBC Convention Centre. Tickets are available at GuardianAngelMB.ca. An online auction went live on Thursday at GuardianAngelAuction.ca in support of the event.