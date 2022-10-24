Three Men Drown in Churchill River: RCMP

Three Manitoba men drowned last Friday in the Churchill River after struggling in the water.

RCMP say the drownings happened at a remote fishing cabin near Leaf Rapids just before 11 a.m.

According to police, three men were on the dock when one of them fell into the water. The two men jumped in to rescue the first, but all of them began to struggle. People nearby pulled two of the men to shore, but one of them died at the scene. The other man was given first aid but later died.

The third man wasn’t immediately located. On Sunday, RCMP divers located the man’s body in the water.

All three, aged 49, 51 and 54, were from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

Leaf Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.