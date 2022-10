Four Charged in Homicide on Garden Hill First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have charged four men with second-degree murder after a death on Garden Hill First Nation.

Police were called for a report of a deceased male in the water on the evening of October 20. The 40-year-old victim was deemed to be the victim of a homicide.

Terry Monias, 26, Lester McDougall, 36, Thurston Wood, 21, and Kerwin Keno, 19, were all arrested and remain in custody. They were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.