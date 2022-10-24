Forney Departing Winnipeg Goldeyes After 26 Years

Longtime Winnipeg Goldeyes field manager Rick Forney is leaving the organization he has called home for the past 26 years.

The club announced Monday Forney has accepted a position as field manager of the Atlantic League’s York Revolution.

During his 17-year run as the Goldeyes’ manager, Forney led the Goldeyes to an 887-753 (.541) regular season record, 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff berths, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017).

“When I hired Rick to manage the Winnipeg Goldeyes 17 years ago, there were many individuals who asked the question, ‘is he ready?” said Goldeyes’ owner Sam Katz.

“Those questions were quickly answered. He was more than ready, and he proved that on and off the field with his many accomplishments. Rick was a player, coach, and manager for the Goldeyes. Most importantly, he was a dear friend, as was his wife and partner, Erika. Their support for each other had no limits.”

Forney, 51, first joined the Goldeyes in 1997 as a starting pitcher. After serving in a dual role as player and pitching coach in 2000, Forney transitioned into a full-time coaching role later that summer before taking over as the third manager in club history in 2006.

“Rick has done as much for this organization as anyone,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier. “He led us to three championships and multiple playoff appearances. He is not only our field manager, but one of my closest friends. I’ll miss him, but I’m happy that he will be able to continue doing what he loves, and at the same time, be closer to his family. I wish nothing but the best for Rick as he begins the next chapter of his life as the manager of the York Revolution.”

Forney penned the following letter to Goldeyes’ fans:

The Goldeyes have already begun an extensive search for their next manager.