City School Division Launches Emergency Notifications

WINNIPEG — River East Transcona School Division has launched an emergency notification system to help communicate timely information to thousands of people via text, phone, and email.

The division sent a test message using the system last week, which went out to more than 21,000 parents, guardians, and emergency contacts, as well as over 3,000 division staff.

RETSD says the system will be used exclusively in the event of an emergency or when time-sensitive notifications must be communicated.

“In 2022, it’s critical that school divisions can connect with parents quickly during an emergency. It’s an expectation they now have, understandably,” said Amanda Gaudes, senior communications co- ordinator.

The division says typical scenarios to use the system could include an evacuation, a hold-and-secure, a lockdown, a division-wide bus cancellation due to inclement weather, and a division-wide closure.