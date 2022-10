WINNIPEG — A kitchen fire Sunday evening in the 300 block of Lansdowne Avenue sent one person to hospital.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the two-storey home at around 5:30 p.m. and extinguished a small fire in the kitchen.

Paramedics treated one person on scene before they were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental due to unattended cooking.