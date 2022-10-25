Assault Victim Dies After Leaving Hospital: Police

WINNIPEG — The victim of an assault has died after being released from a Winnipeg hospital.

Police have upgraded charges against a suspect after a man was found injured in the first 100 block of Isabel Street on October 15.

Officers located a suspect on a bicycle a short distance away and arrested him.

The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries before being released and going back home. On October 17, the victim was found deceased at his residence and police determined he died from injuries sustained in the assault two days prior.

He has been identified as Joshua Courchene, 19, of Winnipeg.

Police originally charged Jason Vincent Daniels, 19, of Winnipeg with assault causing bodily harm.

On October 24, charges against Daniels were upgraded to second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.