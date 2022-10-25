Province Funding $12.5M Simulation Training Centre at RRC Polytech

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is investing $12.5 million into a new health and community services training facility at Red River College Polytechnic.

The 16,630-square-foot Health Sciences and Community Services Simulation Centre will be used by 1,000 RRC Polytech students annually from 15 programs, spanning from nursing to paramedicine and child and youth care practitioners.

“The centre will engage students in transformative learning; for example, the inclusion of a simulated apartment setting creates a realistic scenario where paramedics and direct support professionals interact with patients in their own homes and incorporate cultural home-based protocols and person-centred care,” said Fred Meier, president and CEO, RRC Polytech.

The centre will be located at RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame Campus in Winnipeg. The province says it will enhance learning and prepare students for clinical placements and employment. It will also help build system capacity through partnerships with other post-secondary institutions and other partners.

Premier Heather Stefanson says Manitoba has added 289 new nursing education seats at six post-secondary institutions since last year, when the government committed to adding 400 new nursing seats over the next few years. Stefanson says this new centre will add an additional 115 nursing seats.

The province says construction is expected to be completed in the next two years. Until then, the government will work with RRC Polytech to advance the project and all post-secondary institutions to determine the allocation of the new nursing training seats.