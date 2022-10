RCMP Seize Guns, Ammo Following Threats in Shamattawa

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man following threats involving a firearm at a home on Shamattawa First Nation on Monday.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Riverside Road, where officers seized three firearms and ammunition.

A 24-year-old local man was arrested and is facing charges of pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and several other firearm-related charges.

He remains in custody.

Shamattawa RCMP continue to investigate.