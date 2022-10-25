Home » News » Police Investigating East Elmwood Homicide

Police Investigating East Elmwood Homicide

October 25, 2022 11:28 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead underneath a U-Haul truck on Monday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the 100 block of Clyde Avenue for a report of an injured man lying underneath a cargo truck on the street.

Emergency crews found the victim deceased and police began a homicide investigation.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Lionel Sherwin Colombe.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


