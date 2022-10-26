Manitoba’s New 584 Area Code Rolling Out

The new 584 area code for Manitoba will begin rolling out this Saturday.

The Telecommunications Alliance says the new area code, which complements 204 and 431, is needed due to increasing demand for phone numbers in the region.

“The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on October 29. After this date, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code,” said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Existing phone numbers will keep the same area code once the new one is released. Local calling numbers will also remain the same, and all local calls will still require 10 digits.

The first area code in Manitoba, 204, was introduced in 1947. In 2021, the area code 431 was added.