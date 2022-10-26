Police Seize Gun, Drugs After Suspect Flees on E-Bike

Winnipeg police have charged a man with drugs and weapons offences after spotting the suspect on an electric bike.

Officers believed the man to be involved in trafficking illicit drugs in the city’s North End.

Police were in the area of McGregor Street and Burrows Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed the suspect. He initially gave police a false name and fled on the bike after becoming uncooperative and damaging the police vehicle. The suspect ditched the bike and fled on foot a short distance away.

Police were able to catch up to the suspect in the 500 block of Alfred Street and took him into custody.

Police seized a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle with ammunition, approximately 28 grams of cocaine worth $2,800, one gram of fentanyl worth $200, and $485 in cash.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man faces several charges and remains in custody.