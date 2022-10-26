Home » News » Scott Gillingham Elected Mayor of Winnipeg

Scott Gillingham Elected Mayor of Winnipeg

October 26, 2022 9:50 PM | News


Mayor-elect Scott Gillingham arrives at his victory celebration at the Clarion Hotel in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)

Winnipeg has a new mayor in former city councillor Scott Gillingham.

Gillingham captured 53,663 votes in unofficial results Wednesday night to defeat former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray.

By 10 p.m. and all voting locations reporting, Gillingham received 27.54 percent of the vote over Murray’s 25.29 percent.

Gillingham recently served two terms as a councillor and chaired the city’s finance committee for much of that time.

He ran on a campaign that included hiking property taxes, which he said would help fund road repair, provide housing for the homeless and improve front-line services.

He defeated 10 other candidates, including Murray, who sought a return to the job he left in 2004.

“It will be my high honour to serve and to govern and to lead this city,” Gillingham told supporters at the Clarion Hotel.

“It will be my goal to make every effort through the coming months and years of this term to unite Winnipeg together so we can build a stronger, brighter city.”

Gillingham replaces Brian Bowman, who served two terms as mayor and did not seek re-election.

It was another political defeat for Murray, who had led in opinion polls early in the campaign and had been endorsed by labour groups.

Voters went to the polls Wednesday to elect municipal politicians and school board trustees across Manitoba.

Scott Gillingham greets a supporter at his victory celebration, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)

— With files from The Canadian Press


