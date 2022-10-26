Winnipeg Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a martial arts instructor after a teenage student came forward to report they were sexually assaulted.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between May and June 2022, before entering the class. Police say the teen reported being touched in an unwanted and sexual manner, as well as being kissed on another occasion.

Police also learned that previous grooming incidents occurred towards the victim through electronic communication.

Noah James Beaton-Stokell, 23, of Winnipeg was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Police aren’t releasing where the incidents took place or the gender of the victim to protect their identity.

Beaton-Stokell was released with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone wanting to speak with an investigator is asked to contact the Winnipeg police child abuse unit at (204) 986-3296.