City of Winnipeg Workers Ratify Tentative Agreement

City of Winnipeg workers have ratified a new four-year tentative agreement with their employer after voting 75 percent in favour of it on Tuesday.

CUPE Local 500 and the city reached an agreement to avoid a potential workers’ strike on October 11.

The new deal provides for wage increases in each year of the contract including retroactive pay, a signing bonus, increases to shift premiums, and a tool and boot allowance. It also includes employment security as well as $1.4 million in special wage adjustments for selected classifications.

“I would like to commend our bargaining committee for their hard work during this very long and tough round of bargaining,” said CUPE 500 president Gord Delbridge. “I would also like to thank our members for staying strong and united throughout the process. This agreement would not have been possible without the strong mandate from our members and their ongoing support.”

The new agreement must now be ratified by city council.