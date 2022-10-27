Manitoba Early Childhood Educator Students to Receive Tuition Reimbursement

WINNIPEG — The provincial and federal governments are investing $4 million to reimburse the tuition of early childhood educator students in Manitoba.

The tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000 per student each year is available to all Manitoba residents who will be attending a part- or full-time recognized early childhood educator program, including the workplace program, in 2022-23.

“Early childhood educators are at the very heart of the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system,” said federal Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, in a release.

“Today’s announcement with Manitoba is a meaningful step toward growing the number of professional educators in the province, which is critical to expanding access to regulated child care.”

To qualify, students must also have completed courses in a recognized early childhood educator program in 2021-22, or graduated from a recognized early childhood educator program in 2021-22.

Students must also confirm they will work in Manitoba’s early learning and child-care sector for two years as part of the application process.