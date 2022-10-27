New and Returning Faces at Winnipeg City Hall

WINNIPEG — Municipal elections took place across Manitoba on Wednesday, including in Winnipeg, which elected a new mayor and council.

Scott Gillingham secured 27.5 percent of the vote to become the city’s next mayor.

Gillingham is a familiar face and name to Winnipeg’s City Hall, having served as a city councillor for St. James since 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and sat on the Winnipeg Police Board and executive policy committee. Most recently, he also chaired the city’s finance committee.

In the council races, Winnipeg voters elected new and returning councillors to represent their wards.

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Evan Duncan was elected to replace former councillor Kevin Klein, who stepped down to run for mayor. Klein placed third in the race with 28,806 votes, or 14.7 percent.

Longtime radio broadcaster Hal Anderson placed second in the closely-watched ward race.

St. James

Shawn Dobson is the new city councillor for St. James for the second time. He was first elected in 2014 but lost the ward in 2018 to Scott Gillingham.

The St. James seat was up for grabs when Gillingham vacated it to run for mayor.

Dobson captured 33.6 percent of the vote.

Transcona

Former councillor Russ Wyatt beat incumbent Shawn Nason to make a return to City Hall years after stepping away.

Wyatt served as councillor of Transcona from 2002-2018. He took a leave of absence near the end of his term to attend rehab for drug and alcohol-related reasons. He did not run in the last civic election. A sexual assault charge levied against him in July 2018 was stayed in June 2019.

Wyatt received 46.3 percent of the vote.

Returning Councillors