RCMP Seize More Than 80 Guns from Manitoba Home

Manitoba RCMP have seized more than 80 guns and arrested two people in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers from the Lac du Bonnet detachment executed a search warrant at a home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into unlawful possession of firearms.

Along with the guns, a large amount of ammunition was also seized by police.

A 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Both suspects have been released and future charges are expected, RCMP say.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.