RCMP Seize More Than 80 Guns from Manitoba Home

October 28, 2022 2:44 PM | News


Gun Seizure

Guns seized in the RM of Reynolds on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have seized more than 80 guns and arrested two people in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers from the Lac du Bonnet detachment executed a search warrant at a home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into unlawful possession of firearms.

Along with the guns, a large amount of ammunition was also seized by police.

A 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Both suspects have been released and future charges are expected, RCMP say.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.


