Shania Twain’s ‘Queen Of Me Tour’ to Play Winnipeg

Country music superstar Shania Twain will bring her Queen Of Me Tour to Winnipeg next spring.

The Grammy Award-winner will perform in the city on Sunday, May 14 at Canada Life Centre.

Canadian country pop singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell will open the show.

Twain is celebrating the upcoming release of her new album of the same name with a global tour that will kick off in April.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.