Superheroes Rappel Down Side of HSC Children’s Hospital

WINNIPEG — Sick and injured children recovering at HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital received a surprise Thursday outside their bedroom windows.

Skilled fliers paid kids a visit as they rappelled down the side of the hospital on Sherbrook Street wearing costumes and uniforms.

Fliers included members of Voyageur Technical, the RCMP emergency response team, and the Winnipeg Police Service tactical support team.

The visit was meant to bring levity and create memories for children who are recovering over the Halloween season.

“We know celebrations, purposeful activity and a sense of belonging are an important part of a child’s well-being and recovery in hospital. We welcome innovative activities that bring safe, joyful, meaningful experiences to patients and their families,” said Laura Ebenspanger, manager of patient care — ambulatory care at HSC Children’s Hospital.

Chris Toews, managing director of Voyageur Technical, says their company tries to focus on projects with meaning to the community, such as their ‘suspended superheroes.’

“We’re very glad we were able to bring a joyful event to the hospital,” Toews said. “Each smiling kid, parent and caregiver makes the event worthwhile.”