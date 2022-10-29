Meet Tito Boy: South Winnipeg’s First Philippine Eatery

WINNIPEG — Diners in south Winnipeg looking for a new spot to grab a bite this weekend may want to head to St. Vital.

Tito Boy Restaurant (M-730 St. Anne’s Road) is a new Philippine eatery and the first of its kind in the south end of the city.

“We’re excited to welcome our community and kababayan, meaning fellow country people, to our family’s dinner table,” said Jackie Wild, Tito Boy founder and owner.

“The motivation behind building this business is to create a safe space for eating delicious Philippine cuisine as well as cultivating conversations around cultural identity, building intergenerational bridges, and encouraging cross-cultural collaboration in a way that reflects the Philippine-Canadian experience today.”

The restaurant promises a casual dining experience while serving traditional and fusion cuisine. Residents familiar with the Southglen neighbourhood may remember the space as being the former Mexican restaurant La Fiesta Cafecito.

“Opening this restaurant has been a dream come true,” said Wild’s father, Agustin “Tito Boy” Doming, who ran his own restaurant in Parañaque City, Manila, Philippines.

After retiring earlier this year from a 16-year healthcare career, Doming now helps his daughter behind the scenes with crafting the culinary menu guests will enjoy at their tables.

“Growing up in the provincial farmlands of the Philippines, I would spend countless hours observing and cooking alongside my mother. The kitchen was my happy place and from then on, I knew cooking would be a big part of my life. Little did I know, more than 50 years later, that we would have the opportunity to share many of our favourite Philippine recipes with the masses.”

Wild credits her success with being able to open her first restaurant with the help of the Women’s Enterprise Centre of Manitoba. She secured $87,000 in start-up financing, which helped bring her idea to life and share Philippine food and culture with the greater Winnipeg community.

“It’s inspiring to see the passion and dreams of our clients realized, and the father-daughter duo of Tito Boy Restaurant has embraced their entrepreneurial venture with great conviction,” said Alanna Keefe, WECM’s director of operations and stakeholder engagement.

“Earlier this month, six members of our team were welcomed for a multi-course feast of exceptional items from the Tito Boy menu. We’ll definitely be back!”

Tito Boy Restaurant officially opens today. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Indoor seating is available by reservation for parties of up to eight patrons. For larger parties and catering needs, you can contact the restaurant directly.