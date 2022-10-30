MPI Reinforces Halloween Road Safety with Animated Video

With Halloween on Monday, Manitoba Public Insurance has launched a new animated safety video in an effort to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Eighteen pedestrians have been killed on Manitoba roads so far this year. The Crown corporation is reminding kids to be alert and motorists to pay extra attention behind the wheel.

“While all road users in Manitoba play a role in ensuring pedestrians are able to move safely on and around our streets, it’s important to recognize that those outside of a vehicle are at a clear safety disadvantage,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president and chief customer officer, MPI.

“Drivers have a great responsibility to always be vigilant and practice safe driving habits to make all of our walkways and roads safe for pedestrians, especially on nights like Halloween.”

MPI has distributed more than 118,000 wearable flashing safety lights to schools province-wide this year. The eye-catching LED lights can be put on any costume and will ensure all those who use them will be seen by motorists and pedestrians alike.

“These flashing lights will help get kids noticed by motorists at every intersection and at every street corner as children seek their Halloween treats throughout our province,” added Jatana.

A new animated video was also distributed to schools and is available on MPI’s YouTube channel below:

MPI has offered its Halloween pedestrian safety promotion program, aimed at reaching children from kindergarten to Grade 6, since 2000.