ICE Rally at Home to Beat Wheat Kings 4-3

By The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg ICE returned home to Wayne Fleming Arena on Saturday and thrilled the hometown crowd with a third-period rally to beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 in Western Hockey League action.

Owen Pederson scored at 15:35 of the third to snap a 3-3 tie, giving the ICE their 13th win in 14 games.

Zach Benson, Ty Nash and Conor Geekie also scored for the ICE, who are listed at No. 1 in this week’s Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings.

Charlie Elick, Nate Danielson and Zakhar Polshakov scored for the Wheat Kings (6-7-1-0).

Earlier in the day, the ICE acquired defenceman Graham Sward from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for defenceman Jaren Brinson, a first-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a second-round pick and fifth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sward, 19, from Abbotsford, B.C., registered four assists in eight games along with 10 penalty minutes this season with the Chiefs. He is a fifth-round pick, 146th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.