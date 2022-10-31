Loblaw Eliminating Plastic Bags in Manitoba Stores

Beginning Tuesday, all Loblaw stores in Manitoba will stop providing single-use plastic shopping bags to customers.

The move is in line with the company’s efforts to reduce single-use plastic and its overall environmental impact.

Loblaw operates No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Extra Foods and Wholesale Club stores in Manitoba.

“We are a purpose-led organization, with a goal to help Canadians live life well. Our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint is an important part of that,” said Robert Sawyer, chief operating officer, Loblaw Companies Limited, in a release.

“Our efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill. But we know there’s more work to be done. Today’s announcement represents our continued commitment to protecting our environment across the province and beyond.”

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags to the stores, but there will also be a variety of reusable alternatives available for purchase at checkout lanes .