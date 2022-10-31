Home » News » Winnipeg Ties Grim Homicide Record with 44th of 2022

October 31, 2022 1:49 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg has tied a grim homicide record set in 2019 with the city’s 44th criminal death early Monday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Johnson Avenue West at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

Officers located the unresponsive victim on the ground near a residence and began emergency medical care. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).


