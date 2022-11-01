Front-End Loader Crashes into Winnipeg 7-Eleven: Police

WINNIPEG — The driver of a front-end loader deliberately drove the vehicle into a 7-Eleven early Tuesday, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers responded to the store in the 1300 block of Main Street just after 4 a.m. to find the front of the business heavily damaged.

The store was closed at the time of the incident.

Police believe the collision was intentional and the vehicle hasn’t been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).