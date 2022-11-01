‘Maybe Hawaii’: Manitoba Woman Shocked After $1M Lotto Win

It’s a phone call Diane Hebert of Lorette won’t soon forget.

The Manitoba woman thought she had won $2 on the October 15 Lotto Max draw when she received an email alert from PlayNow.com.

The email was followed up with some much bigger news worth $1 million from a lottery official.

“Initially, I thought the prize was just for two dollars and that’s what the email was about, but then got a phone call, and wow,” Hebert recalled.

“You think about this for so long when you’re buying tickets, but it’s still a total shock!”

After taking some time to let the news sink in, Hebert met with a financial planner.

“First we’re getting a new car, then to do some house renovations, and then I’d like to do some investing for family.”

Hebert also has some tentative warm travel plans.

“Thinking maybe Hawaii,” she added.

Hebert matched all seven numbers to one of the Maxmillions prizes the day after the draw. Her winning numbers were 9, 18, 23, 24, 34, 45, and 46.