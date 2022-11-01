Police Report THC Edibles Handed Out on Halloween

Winnipeg police are alerting parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy after packages of marijuana edibles were handed out in one neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police say they received at least six reports of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) “Nerds” candy given out in the South Tuxedo area.

The edibles were packaged to look like the popular candy and indicates 600 mg of THC.

“THC is responsible for the way your brain and body respond to cannabis which can include feeling high and intoxicated,” police said in a release. “The potency of THC can vary in different products. The effects of THC on children can be harmful.”

Police say the THC edibles were packaged along with regular full-size chocolate bars inside individual zipped sandwich bags.

Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon says there have been no reports of any children having ingested the candies.

“Look at all of the candy that you have, and if you see one of these items that are suspicious, contact the police,” McKinnon said Tuesday.

Based on the labelling, McKinnon said, it is not a product approved by the federal government.

“There’s very specific information that must go on those authorized items,” she said. “These particular candied items that we have seized do not meet those requirements.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219.

Watch the Winnipeg police news conference: