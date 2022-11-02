Manitoba Investing $625K to Combat Addictions

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing more than $625,000 towards three initiatives aimed at reducing overdoses and combating addictions.

“Mental health and addictions issues and demands for services are an ongoing challenge throughout Manitoba and Canada,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased system pressures and the need for mental health and addictions services has grown significantly. These harm-reduction initiatives are focused on addressing those needs and helping make our communities safe.”

The St. Boniface Street Links Outreach and Supportive Intervention for People Who Use Substances (OASIS) Mobile Outreach Project will receive $215,000. The team supports approximately 80 people experiencing homelessness and/or struggling with substance use.

The province’s free Take-Home Naloxone Kit Program will be expanded with a $210,000 investment, while $200,000 will support a new pilot project that improves access to Narcan, an intranasal version of naloxone. Narcan kits will be priced at $30 each for families, while the average price is about $165 to $215.